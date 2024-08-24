Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State, 24-21, on Saturday when Aidan Birr notched a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game.

Birr, who missed from 51 yards earlier on the opposite end of the field, let his right-footed boot fly with five seconds on the clock in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland.

Birr’s kick capped a 12-play drive that covered just 49 yards but ate up the final 6:33 of clock.