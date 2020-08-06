Ahmarean Brown awarded single-digit jersey

Brown has the No. 2 jersey in Tech’s updated roster, sharing it with safety Tariq Carpenter. (By NCAA rules, two players can share the same jersey number so long as they don’t play the same position and aren’t on the field at the same time.) Brown wore No. 10 last season as a freshman, when he caught 21 passes for 396 yards, both team highs. His seven touchdown receptions tied the great Calvin Johnson for most touchdown catches by a freshman.

He demonstrated quickness in his route running, the speed to get behind defenses and the ability to track down and win contested passes. He was a favored target of quarterback James Graham.