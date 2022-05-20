After transfer, K.J. Wallace ready to earn his opportunity at Georgia Tech

But Tech coach Geoff Collins did have a plan for him.

“The pitch was more, just, we’ve some guys here, we’d love to add to it,” Wallace said. “We want to level up in a couple areas here in the defensive backfield, and we think you can add to that as far as being a safety and playing nickel.”

Wallace went into the portal in January and quickly attracted attention from the likes of Boise State, Old Dominion and Samford. He took an official visit to Old Dominion.

“I loved the coaching staff up there,” Wallace said.

Wallace wanted to make a decision by early May. Tech got involved through new director of player relations Kenyatta Watson in April, Wallace said. Wallace knew plenty about Tech – he had made visits while in high school and had friends in school there.

“So I was like, ‘If it works football-wise, then, yeah, of course,’” Wallace said.

It helped, too, to have friends on the team to provide intel. Wallace said he has known defensive backs Derrik Allen, Khari Gee and Kenyatta Watson (the son of the player-relations director) from high school or earlier. Gee also was at Notre Dame, having transferred earlier in the offseason.

“It was more like a friendly type of thing, telling me the real things and what’s really going on,” Wallace said.

That all made choosing Tech an easy decision. He announced his decision to transfer May 1.

“(Old Dominion) was definitely in the mix, but I couldn’t say no to Tech, for real,” Wallace said.