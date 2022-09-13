BreakingNews
U.S. inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
ajc logo
X

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss

Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Combined ShapeCaption
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Ole Miss’ homecoming weekend isn’t for two more weeks. Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey will have his own version Saturday, however.

The former Georgia Tech starter will come back to Tech and Bobby Dodd Stadium as a member of the visiting team as No. 20 Ole Miss will match up with the Yellow Jackets.

“A lot of people, family are going to be deep in the stadium coming to support, so I think it’s just going to feel like home,” Ivey said Monday at a media session in Oxford, Miss.

Explore5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina

Ivey, from North Gwinnett High, played two seasons for Tech. He played in 20 games, starting 13. He entered the transfer portal in January, one of 13 Tech players to leave following the end of the 2021 season. He committed to Ole Miss a few days later, becoming one of 28 players to transfer to coach Lane Kiffin’s team, a haul that was ranked second in FBS by 247Sports. After running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Ivey was arguably the most significant Tech player to leave through the portal after the season.

“It was really just a personal decision – no shade to those (Tech) guys at all,” Ivey said. “I loved my time at Tech, made unbelievable connections and relationships. But I just felt like I could find a better situation for myself somewhere else.”

Ivey has been a backup at defensive end through the Rebels’ first two games. He has been credited with five tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry.

As Ole Miss prepares, Ivey said he has been offering his two cents to coaches about Tech’s personnel and scheme.

“But they’ve had a whole offseason to do what they need to do to prepare the way they need to prepare,” Ivey said. “It’s not the exact same, but I’m giving my input where I can.”

He wasn’t sure how much his knowledge will aid the Ole Miss cause.

“They know that I used to play there, play in the scheme, and I’m at a school that they’re playing,” Ivey said. “They’re not going to come in and run all the stuff that they ran while I was there. It’d be crazy. I don’t think any team in the country with transfers would do that. Everybody makes adjustments.”

Tech has already been in a similar situation, as Jackets coaches were able to tap the knowledge of quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and guard Paul Tchio, both transfers from Clemson, prior to the season opener against the Tigers. After Saturday, the Jackets will face one more opponent with a player who transferred from Tech after last season (Pitt with tight end Dylan Deveney).

“They’ve got a lot of weapons,” Ivey said of the Jackets. “They use their slot a lot in space, find ways to get him the ball. They try to come out and run like any team does. Especially being at their place, look for them to take shots, but we’re prepared. We’ve got a whole week of practice to get ready for it, and I think we’re ready, ready to go.”

Ivey is one of 16 players on the Ole Miss roster from Georgia. Left tackle Jeremy James (North Forsyth High), defensive back Otis Reese (Lee County High, transferred from UGA) and kicker Jonathan Cruz (Cartersville High, transferred from Charlotte) are at the top of the depth chart of their respective positions.

But Ivey’s the only who has called Bobby Dodd Stadium home. Ivey may not be the first former Tech player to return to Grant Field as a playing opponent, but certainly there haven’t been many before him.

“It’s a very fun environment to play in,” he said. “I enjoyed being there. I loved it, and I loved my guys. We had some diehard fans that were really riding for us. One of the coolest entrances in college football. So I think we’re going to go in there and do what we do.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi has made some strides since joining the club after a trade with the Astros. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Braves’ starting rotation a big reason for team’s success this season
12h ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract
19h ago
Former Hillgrove head coach and Colquitt County assistant Dr. Byron Slack is the head coach at Cook in 2022. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

List: 8 former Colquitt County assistants who are head coaches this season
2h ago
Former Hillgrove head coach and Colquitt County assistant Dr. Byron Slack is the head coach at Cook in 2022. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

List: 8 former Colquitt County assistants who are head coaches this season
2h ago
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) dives into the end zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Tyler Allgeier’s inactive status will be reassessed
18h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
19h ago
Georgia Tech-UCF kickoff time, TV options announced
20h ago
Odds, projections for Georgia Tech-Ole Miss
23h ago
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top