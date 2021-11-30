After Todd Stansbury sends letter to Georgia Tech fans, reaction unfavorable

The letter went on to highlight Collins’ recruiting successes and investments in facilities, technology and staffing, as well as the completion of the Athletics Initiative 2020 capital campaign.

Stansbury wrote that “we knew from the beginning that this transition would require time and patience to build our program the right way,” citing as examples of the men’s basketball team and volleyball team of Jackets teams that succeeded when given time.

He added that he and Collins are working together to address problems – including the dismissal of assistant coaches Dave Patenaude, Nate Burton and Jeff Popovich – and that “we will do what we need to do for this program to be successful under Coach Collins’ leadership.”

Response on Twitter was largely unfavorable. It likely did not help that star running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced his decision to transfer about two hours before the letter was sent out. A sampling of reactions from Tech fans:

“The more I look at this letter, the more annoyed I get at the effective reiteration that GT fans just haven’t been looking for the so-called improvements this year. Most of us have watched for decades and/or played and can tell whether or not we are seeing improvement. We aren’t.”

“Got to throw in the close losses to three 6-6 teams, a 7-5 team, a MAC team coming off a winless season, and the weakest Clemson team in over a decade. Well done, Todd! I feel better already”

“How about an apology from said coach that we fans don’t see improvement because we don’t want to. Insulting those of us that put money in the program for improvement, isn’t exactly warming our hearts, or finding our pen to write a check. Do better.”

“I think I’m gonna hurl.”

