After QB experiment, Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight moves back to defense

Knight played quarterback at Strong Rock Christian School in Henry County and was recruited to play the position for former coach Paul Johnson. He was switched to linebacker in 2019 upon his arrival to campus and played there for two seasons as a backup. Knight then chose to give quarterback a try this spring as the team was short on numbers following the transfers of James Graham and Tucker Gleason.

However, Knight chose to return to defense, where linebacker and safety are both possibilities. The transfer of quarterback Trad Beatty from Temple (coach Geoff Collins’ previous employer) likely factored in, too.