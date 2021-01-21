After pause, Georgia Tech lowers boom on No. 20 Clemson

However, Tech appeared to only minimally impacted by the break. In their first four possessions, forward Moses Wright hit a 3-pointer and scored on two dunks. The ball moved crisply and players cut smartly without the ball. The Jackets were aggressive to 50-50 balls, fought through screens and played in unison.

It was the look of a team hungry to resume its bid for the Jackets’ first NCAA tournament berth and entirely capable of doing so. The win over the Tigers was the Jackets’ most significant of the season. Besides the AP ranking, Clemson was ranked 39th nationally in NET after Tuesday’s games. (Tech was 70th.)

The Jackets took control of the game midway through the first half with a 16-5 run that turned a 23-21 Clemson lead into a 35-28 advantage for Tech. Usher hit a 3 from the corner on a pass from Wright. On the next trip down, Usher faked a pass to the corner and bagged another 3, this time from the wing. Devoe hit a stepback 3 over a challenge. Wright drove the lane for a dunk, scored again in the lane (plus an and-one free throw) and then capped the run by driving down the lane and slipping a pass to Usher as he cut along the baseline.

A 10-0 spurt in the middle of the second half raised the lead to 68-46, providing the Jackets the margin to withstand a lapse that enabled Clemson to cut the lead to as few as 13.