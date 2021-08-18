After ‘eye-opener’ in 2020, Tobias Oliver feeling better at cornerback

Oliver came to Tech to play quarterback for coach Paul Johnson and shined as a redshirt freshman backup to TaQuon Marshall in 2018. He was the starting quarterback in the 2019 season opener, coach Geoff Collins’ debut, but moved to wide receiver midseason.

Oliver moved again after that season, this time to cornerback, but spring practice was cut short because of COVID-19. Then the pandemic prevented him from working with teammates in 7-on-7 drills and gaining more experience at a position he had never previously played. While he’s one of the top athletes on the team, it was an adventure at corner last season.