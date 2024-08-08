After dominant end to 2023, Georgia Tech’s offensive line back for more in 2024

Rutledge has been lining up at right guard with the first-team offense during Tech’s preseason camp. A former Franklin County High standout, Rutledge is penciled in to be what arguably is the strength of Tech’s entire offense ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Sophomore Ethan Mackenny (left tackle), junior Joe Fusile (left guard), senior Weston Franklin (center) and senior Jordan Williams (right tackle) make up what is considered one of the better offensive lines in the ACC and one of the better units in recent Tech history. That quartet was all part of a Yellow Jackets offense that led the conference in rushing (203.7 yards per game) in 2023 and allowed just 15 sacks in 13 contests.

Junior tackle Corey Robinson also was a big part of those successes, having played 374 offensive snaps over nine games in 2023.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

There’s no reason to believe Tech’s front five won’t be as successful as it was a season ago, especially with offensive line coach Geep Wade and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner back to direct that unit.

“Really what you’re trying to fight against is the complacency,” Fusile said. “So, what that ends up being is not changing the mindset of still being hungry. Finding out who you are as an offense is kind of different than finding out how you prepare best. I think that’s something we did a really good job of last season.

“The fact that we found ourselves a little later is something that I think is completely different. Just staying hungry, staying determined and disciplined, keep trying to improve. I think that’s a matter of not changing your mindset.”

Fusile, who played more offensive snaps than any Jacket last season, pointed to the North Carolina game Oct. 28 of when things really started to click for the Tech offensive line. The Jackets ran a regular-season season high 48 times for a season-high 348 yards that day in a 46-42 win.

Tech averaged 244.2 rushing yards per game over its final six outings of last season, an average brought down some by a 117-rushing yard game at Clemson, when the Jackets fell in a big hole early. Over the final four games of 2023 the Jackets ran the ball an average of 41.8 times.

The team’s 53 rushing attempts in the bowl win over Central Florida was the program’s most since running 53 times against Miami on Nov. 10, 2018. Tech coach Brent Key remarked after that win, and for much of the offseason, that the Gasparilla Bowl victory showcased his team’s ability to destroy the opponent’s will to continue playing.

“That’s been (Key’s) mindset since he got here (in 2019) when he was the O-line coach. Ain’t nothing changed,” Williams said. “And now that he’s the head coach, that’s just everybody’s mindset now. Just going out there and imposing your will on other players and making ‘em really feel you. Them body blows add up after the game.”

With Tech’s first front five mostly solidified for 2024, developing depth and talent over the offseason was imperative for that portion of the offense. Jordan Brown (6-5, 315), who transferred from Charlotte before the 2023 season and then redshirted, and freshmen Harrison Moore (6-5, 290), Jordan Floyd (6-6, 315) and Tana Alo-Tupuola (6-1, 310), and Brandon Best (6-4, 305) are among the linemen battling for backup roles.

Wade said creating the right mindset for all his linemen, young and old alike, is just as important for his linemen as having the right footwork and technique. That mindset was on full display toward the end of 2023.

“The one thing that I preach to these guys, and I truly believe this, is if you have a mentality, you’ll be a winner. You might not win every rep, but if have a mentality, you’re gonna be a winner in the long run,” Wade said. “That’s what I want with these guys. I think we’ll have 10 guys with the mentality here in a couple weeks.”