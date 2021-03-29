After delay, Georgia Tech spring practice to start Tuesday

The 15 practice sessions will be conducted under modified guidelines following the delay. Where the practices were previously scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, coach Geoff Collins has planned to be more flexible in scheduling which days the team will practice. Media access has also been restricted as a precautionary measure.

The spring game continues to be scheduled for April 23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It’s possible that the Yellow Jackets could continue practicing after the spring game if the team has not reached its 15-practice limit by that point.