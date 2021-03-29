X

After delay, Georgia Tech spring practice to start Tuesday

December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
December 10, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech plans to start spring practice Tuesday, a week after it was delayed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

The 15 practice sessions will be conducted under modified guidelines following the delay. Where the practices were previously scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, coach Geoff Collins has planned to be more flexible in scheduling which days the team will practice. Media access has also been restricted as a precautionary measure.

The spring game continues to be scheduled for April 23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It’s possible that the Yellow Jackets could continue practicing after the spring game if the team has not reached its 15-practice limit by that point.

