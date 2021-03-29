After another series win, Tech baseball leads ACC division

Behind a dynamic hitting display by third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, Tech defeated Duke 5-2 and 3-0 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Friday and Saturday, respectively, to secure the series win. The Jackets lost to the Blue Devils 9-7 Sunday in a failed bid for their second road sweep of the season.

Malloy, who transferred to Tech from Vanderbilt, was 7-for-13 in the series with two home runs and two doubles. Hitting behind leadoff man Luke Waddell, Malloy drove in two runs, scored four and stole a base. He lifted his batting average to .338, one of six starters hitting above .300. After the weekend, Tech leads the ACC in hitting at .304 on-base percentage (.391) and slugging percentage (.488).