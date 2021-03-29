After another series win, Tech baseball leads ACC division

A sweep evaded No. 10 Georgia Tech on Sunday, but the Yellow Jackets nonetheless returned from Durham, N.C., with their 14th series win over ACC opponents out of the past 15, including four out of five this season.
Behind a dynamic hitting display by third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy, Tech defeated Duke 5-2 and 3-0 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Friday and Saturday, respectively, to secure the series win. The Jackets lost to the Blue Devils 9-7 Sunday in a failed bid for their second road sweep of the season.
Malloy, who transferred to Tech from Vanderbilt, was 7-for-13 in the series with two home runs and two doubles. Hitting behind leadoff man Luke Waddell, Malloy drove in two runs, scored four and stole a base. He lifted his batting average to .338, one of six starters hitting above .300. After the weekend, Tech leads the ACC in hitting at .304 on-base percentage (.391) and slugging percentage (.488).
Brant Hurter was Friday’s winner, going seven innings with two runs allowed. He gave up six hits while striking out seven and walking one. Saturday, Andy Archer continued his superior season, improving to 4-1 by powering through eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against two walks with six hits allowed, only one for extra bases.
Zach Maxwell finished the game by striking out the side in the ninth.
At 10-5 in the ACC (13-7 overall), Tech leads the Coastal Division.
