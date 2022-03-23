Adidas to offer NIL deals to athletes at all affiliated schools, including Georgia Tech

A significant NIL opportunity has opened for Georgia Tech athletes. On Wednesday, Adidas announced that it will offer NIL deals to all athletes at the 109 Division I colleges contracted with the sports apparel brand, according to numerous reports. That would include Tech, which entered into a six-year agreement with Adidas in 2018.
Adidas becomes the first major sports brand to create such a wide-ranging NIL program, which will be unrolled over the next year, beginning with affiliated power-conference schools (including Tech) and historically Black colleges and universities. They will be followed by the remainder of the 109 Division I schools that Adidas is contracted with, a partnership that covers roughly 50,000 athletes.
The brand-ambassador deals will center on payment for social-media posts, an endorsement arrangement that has been common since the NCAA granted athletes at member schools the right to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness, starting in July 2021. Athletes also can take part in a program in which they would be paid a percentage of sales that they drive to the Adidas website or app. The news release did not disclose details about the amount of compensation.
Through February, almost one-third of Tech’s 400-plus athletes have entered into NIL deals that have been valued at more than $175,000 in cash and products/services. The deal that drew the most publicity was a deal by television technology brand TiVo, which offered every member of the Yellow Jackets football team a $404 debit card and one of its streaming devices, among other gifts, in exchange for social-media posts touting TiVo products. The offer was accepted by 90 members of the team.
