Adidas to offer NIL deals to athletes at all affiliated schools, including Georgia Tech

Adidas becomes the first major sports brand to create such a wide-ranging NIL program, which will be unrolled over the next year, beginning with affiliated power-conference schools (including Tech) and historically Black colleges and universities. They will be followed by the remainder of the 109 Division I schools that Adidas is contracted with, a partnership that covers roughly 50,000 athletes.

The brand-ambassador deals will center on payment for social-media posts, an endorsement arrangement that has been common since the NCAA granted athletes at member schools the right to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness, starting in July 2021. Athletes also can take part in a program in which they would be paid a percentage of sales that they drive to the Adidas website or app. The news release did not disclose details about the amount of compensation.