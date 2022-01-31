Georgia Tech’s 2022 ACC schedule to be released Monday night

The two-hour show will begin at 7 p.m. Five of the Yellow Jackets’ dates, including one league game, are known – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, Sept. 10 vs. Western Carolina, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi, Sept. 24 at Central Florida and Nov. 26 at Georgia.

The remaining dates to be announced are the other seven league games besides the opener against Clemson. That includes home games against Duke, Miami and Virginia and road games at Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.