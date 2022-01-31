Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech’s 2022 ACC schedule to be released Monday night

September 25, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs for a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter in an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Georgia Tech won 45-22 over North Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Tech’s football schedule will be released, along with the rest of the ACC, Monday night on an ACC Network broadcast.

The two-hour show will begin at 7 p.m. Five of the Yellow Jackets’ dates, including one league game, are known – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, Sept. 10 vs. Western Carolina, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi, Sept. 24 at Central Florida and Nov. 26 at Georgia.

The remaining dates to be announced are the other seven league games besides the opener against Clemson. That includes home games against Duke, Miami and Virginia and road games at Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

There is one open date.

