ACC releases statement in wake of Big Ten, Pac-12 cancellations

The conference issued a revised scheduling model that delayed the start of the season by a week, featured 10 conference games and one non-conference game and also included two open dates.

“We have to coexist with COVID,” Wolfe said. “I like that saying because it summarizes a reality that this virus isn’t going anywhere. Whilst it ebbs and flows, we’re not going to see it ebb to zero anytime soon.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, at least two coaches this week advocated going forward and indicated backing from decision-makers. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a Tuesday interview with ESPNU radio that he, school president Jim Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich were all on the same page about playing this fall.

“One hundred percent,” Swinney said. “President Clements is very much for us being here and us trying to play a season.”

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said Monday that his understanding was that the ACC was moving forward, regardless of what actions other conferences took.

“What we understand is the ACC is moving forward,” Satterfield said, according to Sports Illustrated. “We are relying on our medical group that’s over the ACC, and what they are projecting with us is they are moving forward with everything.”