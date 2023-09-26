ACC opponents for Georgia Tech women’s basketball announced

The ACC announced the entire conference slate for all women’s basketball teams Tuesday night, and Georgia Tech will open the conference season at Florida State on Dec. 29.

After the trip to Florida State, the Yellow Jackets host Virginia in their ACC home opener Jan. 4 before playing two of the next three games on the road. Tech visits Pittsburgh (Jan. 7) and Duke (Jan. 14) while splitting the games with a home contest against Clemson (Jan. 11).

Following the opening stretch, the Jackets will play four of their next five games inside McCamish Pavilion. Tech will host its first back-to-back homestand welcoming North Carolina (Jan. 18) and Boston College (Jan. 21). A quick trip to defending ACC champion Virginia Tech on Jan. 25 breaks up the stretch before the Jackets return home to play host to Florida State (Jan. 28) and Notre Dame (Feb. 1).

The back half of the ACC schedule begins with a pair of road games at Wake Forest (Feb. 4) and Syracuse (Feb. 8). The Jackets have a brief stay at home to entertain Miami on Feb. 11 before heading back on the road for two games visiting Clemson (Feb. 15) and North Carolina State (Feb. 18).

Louisville, a 2023 Elite 8 participant, comes to McCamish Pavilion on Feb. 22 before Tech hosts Wake Forest on Feb. 25. The regular-season conference schedule concludes at Miami on March 3.

The 2024 ACC Tournament will be played March 6-10 in Greensboro, N.C.

Tech’s previously announced nonconference schedule includes games against Furman, Coastal Carolina, Rice, Kennesaw State, Creighton, New Mexico, Florida, Nebraska, Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia and South Carolina-Upstate.

