ACC Network headed to Comcast cable

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

More than two years after ACC Network’s launch, the ESPN-owned channel finally will be available to Comcast cable subscribers. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday.

Comcast’s agreement to pick up ACC Network was part of its negotiations for contract renewal with Disney, whose programming includes ESPN. The network will launch in Comcast’s Xfinity markets, including Atlanta, “in the coming weeks,” according to a news release from the ACC. The network now is considered fully distributed and will be available to nearly 90 million households. The addition of Comcast also will mean an increase in revenue to the league’s 15 members.

The cable giant’s decision not to carry ACC Network has for two years been a source of frustration for Georgia Tech fans who have been Comcast subscribers, as several Yellow Jackets football and basketball games were carried on ACC Network over the past three football seasons and past two basketball seasons since the channel’s launch in August 2019. ACC Network is scheduled to show 10 of Tech’s 19 men’s conference basketball games this season. The network carries more than 500 regular-season and tournament games annually.

The issue was such that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips made it a priority of his upon taking office in February.

Ken Sugiura
Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

