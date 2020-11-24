ACC moving basketball tournament to Greensboro

The ACC has moved the site of its men’s basketball tournament for this season from Washington to Greensboro, N.C. The conference made the announcement Tuesday, stating that the tournament was moved to the Greensboro Coliseum as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference offices are also located in Greensboro. The ACC will go back to Washington’s Capital One Arena for the 2024 tournament. The tournament is scheduled for March 9-13.
The league also released the tipoff times and broadcast outlets for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Georgia Tech will play at Nebraska on Dec. 9 at 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.