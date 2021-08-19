ACC introduces COVID-19 forfeit policy

The forfeit policy was announced Thursday by the conference. Unlike the 2020 season, when the schedule was built to enable games to be rescheduled in the event teams could not play because of reasons related to COVID-19, the 2021 schedule has little flexibility.

The policy, which covers football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, would stand as an incentive for athletes, coaches and staff to be vaccinated. It is similar to policies introduced by the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences.