ACC fortifies COVID-19 testing policy

The increases in testing stands to significantly reduce the likelihood of athletes unknowingly spreading the coronavirus in practice or competition. One test must be administered within three days of competition, which by itself was the original minimum standard set by the ACC and its medical advisory group.

For football, players will be required to take another test the day before competition and another inside of 48 hours after the end of the game. Testing on the day before the game will be done by an third party selected by the ACC office. The ACC follows the Big 12 and SEC in upgrading its testing frequency to thrice-weekly.