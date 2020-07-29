ACC decides on 11-game season, Georgia Tech can still play UGA

By decision of the conference’s school presidents, the ACC will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 of the games to be played against league opponents. The league made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The season will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, one week later than originally scheduled, and will include at least two open dates. Notre Dame, which is a full member in the ACC for all of its sports but football and ice hockey, will take part in the 10-game league schedule and compete for the conference championship. There will be only one division for all 15 teams, with the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games advancing to the championship game, to be played in Charlotte, N.C., either Dec. 12 or 19. The original schedule for the 2020 season will be discarded, with a replacement to be released at a later date.
By the league’s scheduling model released Wednesday, Tech will play home games against Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt and road games against Boston College, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State and Syracuse. Tech was already scheduled to play Duke, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Miami and Syracuse, while Boston College, Louisville, Florida State and N.C. State are additions.
The policy for each team’s one non-conference game enables Tech to play its annual rivalry game against Georgia. By the conference’s plan, the game must be played within the state of the member school and the opponent must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC. Tech is scheduled to play UGA in Athens in November. Almost certainly, the COVID-19 protocol that the SEC will establish for its league games will be the equal of the ACC’s.
The decision by the ACC ends months of uncertainty about what form the conference’s football season will take, although it’s not a guarantee that the season will ultimately be played as college and professional teams alike facing challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from conference commissioner John Swofford indicated as much.
“(Wednesday’s) decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” Swofford said. “The board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
One upshot of the policy regarding playing non-conference games within one’s home state is that Georgia’s scheduled Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is off the table.
Story will be updated.