ACC decides on 11-game season, Georgia Tech can still play UGA

The season will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, one week later than originally scheduled, and will include at least two open dates. Notre Dame, which is a full member in the ACC for all of its sports but football and ice hockey, will take part in the 10-game league schedule and compete for the conference championship. There will be only one division for all 15 teams, with the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games advancing to the championship game, to be played in Charlotte, N.C., either Dec. 12 or 19. The original schedule for the 2020 season will be discarded, with a replacement to be released at a later date.

By the league’s scheduling model released Wednesday, Tech will play home games against Duke, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt and road games against Boston College, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State and Syracuse. Tech was already scheduled to play Duke, Clemson, Notre Dame, Pitt, Miami and Syracuse, while Boston College, Louisville, Florida State and N.C. State are additions.