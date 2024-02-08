ACC announces future neutral-site championships to be held in North Carolina

“We are incredibly proud to announce this tremendous package of neutral-site championships that will be held in the state of North Carolina where the league was founded more than 70 years ago,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a release. “Each of these outstanding cities and venues will provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, institutions, alumni and fans over the next seven years. We are also pleased to have been able to deliver so quickly on our commitment to continue to hold numerous tournaments and championships in cities across the State of North Carolina as part of the ACC Board of Directors’ decision to relocate the conference office headquarters to Charlotte.”

The ACC men’s basketball tournament will take place in North Carolina for five consecutive years from 2025-29. The postseason tournament will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in 2025, 2026 and 2028 and at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2027 and 2029. No venue has hosted the ACC men’s basketball tournament more than the Greensboro Coliseum, and 2027 will mark the 30th time.

The ACC women’s basketball tournament also will split time between Charlotte and Greensboro, as the women’s tournament will tip off in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2024 and 2025. In 2027, the event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The ACC baseball championship also will alternate sites over the next six years, hosted at Truist Field in Charlotte in 2024, 2026 and 2028 while Durham and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park will host the championship event in 2025, 2027 and 2029.

