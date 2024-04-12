A fifth Yellow Jacket, forward Tafara Gapare, to transfer

Another member of the Georgia Tech basketball team is in the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Sophomore forward Tafara Gapare, a 6-foot-9, 206-pound forward, is the fifth member of the 2023-24 squad who intends to depart. Gapare started 15 of the 29 games he played for the Yellow Jackets and averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Gapare scored in double figures just four times, highlighted by a 20-point outing at Madison Square Garden in a win over Penn State. He also had a team-leading 33 blocks.