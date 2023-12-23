5 things learned from Georgia Tech’s Gasparilla Bowl triumph

TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia Tech controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage Friday night en route to a 30-17 win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
The Jackets (7-6) ran for 284 yards and attempted only 13 passes in a game which they trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before going on a 30-3 run. The win was the first for Tech in a bowl game since 2016 and gave the program its first winning season since 2018.
Here are five more things to know about Tech’s victory in Florida:
Tennessee twosome cap Tech win
Dontae Smith and Jaylon King are the only members of the Tech football team who were on the roster the last time Tech made a bowl game. On Friday, both sixth-year seniors made pivotal plays to help the Jackets come out on top.
Smith scored early in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down play from the UCF 1, a score that turned out to be Tech’s final touchdown of the season. King made three tackles, and his pass breakup with 2:44 left on fourth down turned the ball over to Tech’s offense, one of several significant stops by the Tech defense.
“We actually talked about it,” Smith said of he and King making two big plays to end their respective careers. “He said something about my touchdown, and I was like, ‘All right, now you gotta go make a play.’
“Us being from Tennessee, I’ve known him for a long time even before coming to Tech and just seeing how he’s performed this season – he went through a lot throughout his career here. It’s kinda the same thing (for me), so for us to get this bowl game my last season here means a lot.”
Smith and King remained with the program after former Tech coach Paul Johnson retired at the end of the 2018 season. They remained still after former coach Geoff Collins was fired early in the 2022 season. Both endured major injuries during their course of the respective careers as well, but stuck with the same school for the duration of their college lives – a rarity in today’s college football.
Smith finished with 65 carries on 16 carries and leaves Tech among the top-30 rushers in program history. He put Friday’s victory into perspective.
“Everything that I’ve been through, I’m gonna remember also. That made me who I am today,” he said. “You can be upset about what you go through if things are going wrong, but it’s about how you respond. I was able to respond the way that I needed to for me to be successful, for this team to be successful. That all came from the team, the coaches, my family, just all the support and fans.
“But this right here, this moment, winning a bowl game, a game that I played in, this is a moment I’ll never forget.”
A whole new ballgame
Midway through the second quarter Friday, Tech’s defense was struggling. UCF had gained 243 yards and scored 17 points – and the latter total could have been more had the Knights not lost a fumble in Tech territory late in the first quarter.
But after Colton Boomer’s 27-yard field goal gave UCF a 17-3 lead at the 8:23 mark, the Jackets pitched a shutout on defense and scored on three of five offensive possessions in the second half (the final possession ended with the Jackets taking a knee to run the clock out).
“A big part of that is the guys trusting the plan,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “A big part of that is coaches making adjustments. Bowl games are a little bit like the first game of the season. There’s a lot of unknowns in ‘em in – how a team is gonna come out, what they’re gonna change. They’ve had three weeks to prepare for you. You’ve had three weeks to prepare for them.
“Good teams, good coaches, teams that have players that are willing to buy into what they’re told and the adjustments that are being made – and smart enough to go out and do ‘em, smart enough to execute ‘em. That’s a credit to these guys here.”
UCF had seven offensive series after that made field goal in the second quarter. It punted on three of those, turned the ball over on downs twice, missed a field-goal attempt and was intercepted in the waning moments. The Knights managed only 176 yards of offense over that span.
Tech’s offense, meanwhile, put together scoring drives of seven, six, six, 13 and 10 plays, respectively.
Dominant run game
Once again Tech’s ground game proved to be the catalyst for success.
The Jackets gained 284 yards on the ground, averaged 5.4 yards per carry and had three players rush for at least 65 yards. The outing gave Tech seven games this season of at least 200 rushing yards, with six of those coming in the final seven games.
Tech running back Jamal Haynes was named the game’s MVP by totaling 128 yards on 18 carries.
“I honestly owe all the respect to the O-line. I don’t even want the MVP trophy, honestly, I wanna give it to the O-line if I could,” Haynes said, with a laugh. “They come in day-in and day-out and just work their tail off. Just a surreal moment, man, just to see the bond the running backs and the O-line have, but also just the whole entire offense and the whole team, it’s a very surreal moment.”
No stat was more impressive Friday than the Jackets closing the game with 23 consecutive running plays before it took a knee on three consecutive snaps to end the game.
“It was awesome. You win the surest way,” Key said. “And we got to a position where now you start to count possessions. You’re counting possessions, you’re counting time on the clock, you’re looking at timeouts on both sides. I thought (quarterback Haynes King) did a heckuva job now. (The play) was coming in at 18 seconds and he was staring at that (play) clock there and snapping that sucker at one second. That was awesome, man.”
THWG
A true Jacket to his core, Key didn’t miss a chance to remind everyone where his true allegiances lie. In the minutes after Friday’s bowl win, while on the celebratory stage alongside his team, Key was handed a microphone and he told the crowd through the public address system, “Go Jackets – and to hell with Georgia!”
Friday’s win meant a little more to the former Tech offensive lineman who is trying to restore Tech as a formidable force in the ACC. He set a solid foundation in 2023 with a 7-6 record and became the program’s first coach to win a bowl game in his first season since Bill Fulcher, also a former Tech player, won the 1972 Liberty Bowl.
Key, per the terms of his contract, earned a $50,000 bonus for the Jackets’ win over UCF.
Takeaways mean another W
A constant theme for the Jackets in 2023 was the team’s ability to force turnovers and win those games in which they forced those turnovers.
Tech came away with two more takeaways Friday to run its season total to 25. It also finished 6-1 in 2023 in games in which it finished with two or more takeaways.
Without the Jackets’ first takeaway Friday, a fumble caused by defensive lineman Horace Lockett and recovered by linebacker Paul Moala with 2:17 to go in the first quarter and UCF driving, the final outcome could have been a whole lot different.
“That was a big play for the defense,” linebacker Kyle Efford said. “Football’s a game of momentum, so a play like that is what shifts it. It was huge for us.”
NOTES
- Former Tech and UCF coach George O’Leary served as an honorary captain for the Gasparilla Bowl.
- The victory for Tech was its 26th in program history out of 46 bowl games.
- The 14-point comeback for Tech was its largest ever in a bowl game.
- Tech now leads the series against UCF 4-2.
- Tech improved to 2-1 in games played at Raymond James Stadium and 2-2 in Tampa.
- The Jackets finished with 406 points, the first team to eclipse 400 points since the 2018 team.
- Tech finished with 5,520 yards of total offense, its most since the 2014 team had 6,671 (in 14 games that season).
- Haynes finished with 1,059 yards on 174 carries (an average of 6.08 yards per run) and became the first Tech back with a 1,000-yard season since 2017.
- Haynes King finished the season with 37 touchdowns accounted for, a Tech single-season record.
- King finished with 3,579 yards of total offense for the season, second only to Joe Hamilton’s program record for 3,794 in 1999.
- King’s 2,842 passing yards was the fourth most in a single Tech season.
- King’s 27 touchdown passes were second only to Hamilton’s program record of 29.
- King’s 226 completions were the second-most in a single Tech season behind George Godsey’s 249 in 2001.
- King’s completion percentage of 61.6 was the fifth-best mark for a single Tech season.
- Smith finished with 1,663 yards rushing for his career, the 26th-most in Tech history.
- Tech kicker Aidan Birr finished with 17 field goals, tied for the third-most in a single Tech season.
- Attendance Friday was announced as 30,281.
