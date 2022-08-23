5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability

While Williams is the only returning full-time starter in the aforementioned group of nine, Key last week expressed “100% confidence in those guys that we put on that field that we’re going to go to battle (with), and we’re going to win with this year.”

In his opening comments, when going over younger players he wanted to highlight, Collins made mention of Fusile, Leftwich and Franklin. He said of Fusile, a walk-on redshirt freshman who did not play last season, that “he might find himself in the two-deep.”

Review of scrimmage

Tech held a closed scrimmage Saturday for about two hours in a rehearsal for game days, its second scrimmage of the preseason. The run-through included a stay at the team hotel Friday night and the entrance to Bobby Dodd Stadium down Yellow Jacket Alley, with band members, cheerleaders and players’ family standing in for the hundreds of fans that typically line Brittain Drive before games to greet players and coaches. As it is a tradition that has been on hold since the end of the 2019 season because of COVID-19 restrictions, much of the team had yet to experience it until Saturday.

“That was something that we greatly missed,” Collins said.

Collins named no fewer than 26 players who had stood out either in the scrimmage or in the preseason, focusing mostly on transfers. Among those he spent more time doling out praise upon were Leftwich, Fusile and Franklin on the offensive line, tight ends Luke Benson and Pejé Harris, wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, running back Dylan McDuffie, defensive tackles Zeek Biggers, Daniel Carson and Horace Lockett, defensive end Noah Collins and defensive backs Kenny Bennett, K.J. Wallace and Kenyatta Watson.

In one of his more expansive assessments, Collins said of Noah Collins that he “probably had his best day Saturday. He was a noticeable force as an outside ‘backer/defensive end on Saturday. He needs to continue as we build up to game day.”

For what it’s worth, Lockett was the only incoming freshman that he mentioned, saying that he, “for a young defensive tackle, has had flashes.”

Kicking game appears settled

Kicker Jude Kelley looks like Collins’ choice at placekicker to succeed Brent Cimaglia. Collins said that Kelley, who was 0-for-1 last season and 1-for-5 in 2020, was 4-for-4 in Saturday’s scrimmage, including makes from 46 and 47 yards. Kelley has been competing with Gavin Stewart, who handled kickoffs last season, in the preseason at placekicking.

Collins said punter David Shanahan “had some really nice punts, as well.”

Avoiding ‘labels’ for Keion White

Collins was asked about defensive end Keion White, the transfer from Old Dominion who was able to play in only the last four games of last season because of injury. Before the start of camp, Collins had mentioned his excitement over seeing him at full health.

Collins was asked if White, who had 19 tackles for loss at Old Dominion in 2019, could be a player worthy of All-ACC consideration. Collins demurred, saying that “I don’t want to put those kind of labels (on him).”

He did praise White’s character and added that “obviously, he’s got tremendous physical ability, and he is healthy and playing at a high level, and he just wants to continue to get better every single day.”

Preparing for Clemson

While the fall semester at Tech began Monday, the team has remained in its camp portion of the preseason this week in terms of a continuation of self-focused practice as opposed to specifically preparing for Clemson in the season opener.

Collins said that while coaches began showing players game video of Clemson as early as this summer, preparation in full will begin Monday, giving the Jackets a full week to prepare for the Tigers.

Tech has lost its past seven games to the Tigers, who have gone on to win the ACC title and play in the College Football Playoff at the end of six of those seasons, ending both streaks last year. The Jackets enter the game as 21-point underdogs.

“We all understand what an opportunity it is for us, but we’ve got a lot of work to do over the next 13 days to beat a really good football team,” Collins said.