Geoff Collins’ expectation for season: ’growth, development’

Collins said he reminded the freshmen, many of whom he expects to bring on the travel roster for the sake of experience even if there is little chance that they’ll play, of defensive end Curtis Ryans, who began last season on the scout team but finished the season in the starting lineup.

“We’ve got a lot of young, raw talent that we’re in the process of developing, but I do think with all the talent that we have returning, we’re not having to force them into the ATL list right now,” Collins said.

2. Collins said that defensive back Jaytlin Askew “will be a huge factor” on special teams this season. Collins likened his impact to Nathan Cottrell, who turned his role as a special-teams ace last season into a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

“I think Jaytlin Askew is going to be one of the elite special-teams players in college football,” Collins said.

3. Collins declined to say whether any players will not be able to play in Saturday’s game either for a positive COVID-19 test or quarantining after exposure to a positive case.

“We don’t report on those things,” Collins said.

4. Regarding Tech being picked to finish last in the ACC, Collins said that “we don’t worry about outside opinions,” but also noted that “I’m sure (the ranking) ended up here and there, on a couple of group text messages and things like that.”

5. Collins was asked what the expectations should be for the season.

His response: “Just the growth, the development. And just when you go out there, or you see us during pregame, the length, the speed, the attitude, the cohesiveness on both sides of the ball. We’re working really, really hard to put a really good product out on the field and the basis is guys that play with a ridiculous amount of effort, play together, play really, really hard. More comfortable within our system. … But the biggest thing is a team that plays together, plays really, really hard, fights for each other and plays at a really high level. That’s the expectation every day. In every single week that we’re here, the expectation is to get better learn from every experience good and bad that we might go through and play at a high level.”