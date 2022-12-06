ajc logo
5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Near the end of the first day that the transfer-portal window was open, five Georgia Tech players had entered their names in the database. However, wide receiver Nate McCollum, who had last week announced his plans to go in the portal, was not one of them.

The five players included four who had previously announced their plans – kicker Jude Kelley, wide receiver Ryan King, linebacker Demetrius Knight and quarterback Jeff Sims – and a fifth who had not – offensive lineman R.J. Adams – according to a person with access to the portal. However, McCollum’s name was not listed in the database among the Georgia Tech entries as of late Monday.

It could indicate that McCollum is rethinking his decision, merely taking his time in entering his name or some other possibility. Whatever the reason, coach Brent Key surely has sought to retain McCollum, the Jackets’ leading receiver this past season and a team leader. McCollum caught 60 passes this season for 655 yards and three touchdowns. His catch total is fifth most in the ACC.

Key spoke Monday at his introductory news conference about the importance of protecting the roster to prevent attrition through transfers.

“The No. 1 thing when they talk about recruiting, it’s the recruiting of your own roster,” Key said. “It’s making sure those guys are taken care of whatever other incentives there are out there you have a choice to make on how you go about doing those things.”

Adams transferred to Tech after two seasons at Kentucky in which he did not appear in a game. Adams, of Woodbridge, Va., did not appear in a game for the Jackets this season.

