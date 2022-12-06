5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum

Explore Brent Key opens a new chapter for Georgia Tech

The five players included four who had previously announced their plans – kicker Jude Kelley, wide receiver Ryan King, linebacker Demetrius Knight and quarterback Jeff Sims – and a fifth who had not – offensive lineman R.J. Adams – according to a person with access to the portal. However, McCollum’s name was not listed in the database among the Georgia Tech entries as of late Monday.

It could indicate that McCollum is rethinking his decision, merely taking his time in entering his name or some other possibility. Whatever the reason, coach Brent Key surely has sought to retain McCollum, the Jackets’ leading receiver this past season and a team leader. McCollum caught 60 passes this season for 655 yards and three touchdowns. His catch total is fifth most in the ACC.