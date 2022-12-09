3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum

The other two also played significantly for Tech – safety Derrik Allen and offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu. McCollum was Tech’s leading receiver this past season, with 60 catches for 655 yards, the reception total ranking fifth in the ACC. He arguably was Tech’s best player on offense and earned honorable mention on the All-ACC team. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, McCollum likely will rank among the top players in the portal and should have no shortage of suitors.

McCollum announced his intention to go into the portal last week, but when his name was not registered Monday – the day that the transfer-portal window opened – and ensuing days, Tech fans took hope that he was reconsidering with the hire of coach Brent Key. But Tech evidently will have to find a replacement for its go-to receiver.