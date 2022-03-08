18 former Jackets scheduled to take part in pro day

The two who will likely draw the most attention are safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter, who earned invitations to the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl, respectively.

Two others that NFL scouts will likely want to see are former Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl with Thomas, and cornerback Tre Swilling, who took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.