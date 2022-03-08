Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

18 former Jackets scheduled to take part in pro day

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

caption arrowCaption
Former Georgia Tech defensive back Juanyeh Thomas runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Eighteen former Georgia Tech football players are scheduled to participate in the team’s pro day, which will take place on March 14.

ExploreJuanyeh Thomas' big hit at East-West Shrine Bowl

The two who will likely draw the most attention are safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter, who earned invitations to the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl, respectively.

Two others that NFL scouts will likely want to see are former Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl with Thomas, and cornerback Tre Swilling, who took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The players will be tested on the drills performed at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, 225-pound bench press and the 3-cone drill.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Participants

DL Djimon Brooks

DB Tariq Carpenter

DE Antonneous Clayton

OL Devin Cochran

TE/LS Jack Coco

RB Jerry Howard Jr. (transferred from Tech to Towson State)

LB Quez Jackson

OL Ryan Johnson

LB Bruce Jordan-Swilling

P Austin Kent

DB Ajani Kerr (transferred from Tech to Tulane)

OL Kenneth Kirby

RB Jordan Mason

WR Kyric McGowan

DB Tobias Oliver

WR Azende Rey

DB Tre Swilling

DB Juanyeh Thomas

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Four things that need to happen for Georgia Tech to make ACC Tournament run
16h ago
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s series win over Georgia
17h ago
Michael Devoe earns third-team All-ACC honors
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top