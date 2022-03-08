18 former Jackets scheduled to take part in pro day

Eighteen former Georgia Tech football players are scheduled to participate in the team’s pro day, which will take place on March 14.
The two who will likely draw the most attention are safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Tariq Carpenter, who earned invitations to the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl, respectively.
Two others that NFL scouts will likely want to see are former Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl with Thomas, and cornerback Tre Swilling, who took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
The players will be tested on the drills performed at the combine, including the 40-yard dash, 225-pound bench press and the 3-cone drill.
Participants
DL Djimon Brooks
DB Tariq Carpenter
DE Antonneous Clayton
OL Devin Cochran
TE/LS Jack Coco
RB Jerry Howard Jr. (transferred from Tech to Towson State)
LB Quez Jackson
OL Ryan Johnson
LB Bruce Jordan-Swilling
P Austin Kent
DB Ajani Kerr (transferred from Tech to Tulane)
OL Kenneth Kirby
RB Jordan Mason
WR Kyric McGowan
DB Tobias Oliver
WR Azende Rey
DB Tre Swilling
DB Juanyeh Thomas
