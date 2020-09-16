12 players honored by Collins for role in win

Aside from two kickoff returns for 43 yards, Smith also helped on kickoff coverage and the punt return team and “did some really good things, special teams-wise,” Collins said. He also had three touches on offense for 41 yards and made a key block in pass protection on Sims' game-tying touchdown pass to Malachi Carter.

Collins also named three players on the developmental (scout) team – offensive lineman Will Scissum (offense), cornerback Miles Brooks (defense) and defensive back Michael Brimer.

Said Collins of Scissum, a walk-on from the Walker School, “He is just awesome. His contributions every day to this program – energy, juice, work ethic, stays after (practice); he’s actually out there right now getting some extra work in – the kid is amazing.”

Collins also highlighted two players for their contributions on the sidelines, neither of whom played – cornerback Tre Swilling and quarterback Jordan Yates.

Swilling, who was held out of the game with an injury, was talking with the cornerbacks when they were not on the, helping with adjustments. Yates charted the game for freshman quarterback Jeff Sims.

“Jordan really helped Jeff play at a really high level, so (I’m) proud of him,” Collins said.