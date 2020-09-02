10 UCF players opt out ahead of game at Georgia Tech

“Everybody’s perspective and situation with COVID is different. They’re all valid and real. It’s the most unique thing that most of us have ever encountered in our lifetime,” Heupel said Tuesday.

“We’ve tried to educate our guys continuously on what the practices are. Educate them as to what we’re doing here to keep them as safe as possible,” Heupel added. “Each of these kids who chose to opt out have different reasons behind their decisions. They’re valid. They’re real. We support those guys and will continue to help them.”