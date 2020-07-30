1 Tech athlete tested positive for COVID-19 in past two weeks

Georgia Tech has had one athlete training on campus test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, the institute confirmed to the AJC on Thursday. It is a notable drop in positive cases for the athletic department.
There were six positive tests – three athletes, three athletic-department staff – from the time that voluntary on-campus workouts began at Tech on June 15-July 2. Four more athletes tested positive from July 2-10. Since then, there was the one positive test through Thursday, out of about 46 tests, according to institute spokesman Blair Meeks.
Athletes have been tested upon their arrival on campus and then through testing if they were symptomatic for COVID-19 and also through surveillance testing.
Football coach Geoff Collins said that his team has been following a number of measures to help players and staff avoid COVID-19 infection, such as wearing masks during walk-through workouts and sanitizing equipment with electrostatic spraying mechanisms.