1 Tech athlete tested positive for COVID-19 in past two weeks

There were six positive tests – three athletes, three athletic-department staff – from the time that voluntary on-campus workouts began at Tech on June 15-July 2. Four more athletes tested positive from July 2-10. Since then, there was the one positive test through Thursday, out of about 46 tests, according to institute spokesman Blair Meeks.

Athletes have been tested upon their arrival on campus and then through testing if they were symptomatic for COVID-19 and also through surveillance testing.