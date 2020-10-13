Georgia State’s White always ready to make a play

White said a good cornerback needs great eyes, the ability to pace himself and good ball skills. White’s skills were honed during his time in high school, when he was an undersized running back who rushed for 1,438 yards and amassed 2,503 all-purpose yards as a senior.

“I think that helped, me knowing what the receiver is going to do sometimes and have some additional ball skills,” White said. “It helped me judge the balls more.”

It hasn’t hurt his ball-hawking abilities. White has five career interceptions, tied for third on the school’s all-time list and two away from matching the record set by Chandon Sullivan (2014-17).

“It’s being in the right place at the right time,” White said. “When you’re doing the right thing at the right time, the ball is going to come to you. Sometimes the ball is going to fall into your hands.”

And when that happens, White reverts back to his old skills and looks for a place to run.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got the ball,’” he said. “Then you do something to find a little lane, find a little opening that you can run.”

Elliott has witnessed the work that White has put into improving his skills and appreciates the effort.

“Maturity is one thing he’s improved from his freshman year to this year,” Elliott said. “It’s one thing to go out and play the game. It’s another to be well-prepared and put your best foot forward, knowing you’ve done all the right things.”

About this week’s game: Georgia State (1-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) will play its first road game, traveling to Arkansas State (2-2, 0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday kickoff on ESPN. The game will be broadcast on WRAS-FM 88.5. Georgia State beat Arkansas State for the firsts time last season, winning 52-38 in Atlanta by running up a school-record 772 yards of total offense. Arkansas State leads the series 5-1.

Arkansas State’s biggest win this season was a 35-31 victory over Big 12-member Kansas State, but the Red Wolves followed that by giving up 52 points in a loss to Coastal Carolina its Sun Belt opener. Arkansas State is led by quarterback Logan Bonner (741 yards passing, eight touchdowns) and top target Jonathan Adams (26 catches, five touchdowns), who is two catches away from becoming the school’s No. 3 all-time receiver.