Georgia State’s defense has turned up the heat

The defensive momentum needs to carry over to the regular-season finale if the Panthers (4-4, 3-4 Sun Belt) are to have a chance against rival Georgia Southern (6-3, 4-2) at noon Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. (TV - ESPN3; Radio – WRAS-FM 88.5)

Georgia Southern presents a different challenge for the Georgia State defense. Like Appalachian State, the Eagles run the ball with great effectiveness and rank first in the Sun Belt with 264.6 yards per game. They’ve thrown only 123 passes all season.

“They’re going to get their yards,” Elliott said. “They’re well coached and run the ball extremely well. We’ve got to continue to do a good job coaching and the players have to go out and execute. It’s about playing harder than the other team. It’s about the want-to. The defense is flying around creating intensity and we have a really good mindset. We’ll play hard and do our very best.”

Georgia State is expected to get defensive lineman Dontae Wilson and safety Antavious Lane back from injuries that kept them out against South Alabama.

Willis said, “We’ve got to make sure we’ll of one accord on defense. If we don’t do that, it’ll be a very rocky night for us.”

Georgia Southern likely will be without two of its best players. Running back Wesley Kennedy and nose tackle C.J. Wright were arrested on drug charges Monday. Kennedy also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Kennedy was an All-Sun Belt selection in 2019 and has rushed for 447 yards this season. He had taken over the role as primary ballcarrier since the season-ending ACL injury to J.D. King. Kennedy also has 163 yards receiving, 71 yards on punt returns and 129 yards on kickoff returns. Wright had a season-high 10 tackles last week against Army.

Kennedy’s absence will put more pressure on quarterback Shai Werts, who has thrown for 869 yards and run for 725. Werts ran for 55 yards and one touchdown threw for 73 in the 38-10 win over Georgia State last season.

The onus will be on the Georgia State offense to avoid turnovers – they had four in the first half against South Alabama – and produce a clean game. Georgia Southern ranks No. 1 in the conference in total defense (319.1 per game) and No. 1 against the run (109.3).

“Their defense is one of the best in the conference,” Elliott said. “It’s hard to find a weakness when you watch them play because they’re so well-coached. We’re going to have to play a mistake-free game and make sure we eliminate turnovers. We’ve got to take advantage of the little things they give us because they’re not going to give us a lot.”