Georgia State shows growth in 65-point win over Carver

The Panthers tied a school record as seven players scored in double figures, led by freshman Evan Johnson with a career-high 20 points. Freshmen Collin Moore (13) and Kaleb Scott (14) also scored career highs.

Justin Roberts had 14 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double. Eliel Nsoseme finished with 16 points and nine rebounds and just missed his second straight double-double.

“In a game where you’re in command and have a significant advantage, can you maintain the level of discipline and maintain the things you practice every day or do you start thinking about yourself in those moments?” Lanier said.

“What we found is that our team was willing to continue to try to improve. It was good for the young guys to see the ball go in the basket a couple of times.”

Carver (0-12) made only 22 field goals, but still scored a season high. Antwon Ferrell scored 10 and Paul Hepburn scored 15 for the Cougars.

Georgia State plays again at 7 p.m. Monday against the College of Charleston at the GSU Sports Arena in the final non-conference game. Georgia State begins its Sun Belt Conference schedule Jan. 1-2 at Coastal Carolina. Lanier believes his team is trending in the right direction.

“We talk to the team a lot abut this theme of keep climbing, keep ascending up the mountain, and not let a loss or a win, a good performance or a bad one, force us to have to go all the way to the bottom and start over again,” Lanier said. “Learn from each opportunity and continue to grow. It wasn’t perfect, but I thought we did that and continued to move in the right direction.”

Georgia State is now 3-0 against Carver, a small school located in southwest Atlanta, with a 32-point average margin of victory.