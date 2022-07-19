Georgia State shortstop Griffin Cheney drafted in ninth round

Georgia State’s Griffin Cheney was chosen in the ninth round of the MLB draft on Monday by the Rangers, becoming the third-highest pick in program history. He was the 259th overall selection in the draft.
Cheney, from Johns Creek and a graduate of Northview High School, was a five-year letter winner and a four-year starter for the Panthers. He finished with a career batting average of .301 with 22 home runs, 21 over the final two seasons. He made 174 career starts, most of them at shortstop.
In 2022, Cheney was named first-team All-Southeast Region by ABCA Rawlings and second-team All-Sun Belt. He was fourth in the league with 16 home runs, the fifth most in program history. He batted .350 with 38 RBIs, 47 runs scored, 33 walks, 12 stolen bases and a .445 on-base percentage.
Cheney tied the school and conference record with three home runs in a 6-1 win over No. 15 Clemson.
The only Georgia State players who were drafted higher were pitchers Hunter Gaddis in the fifth round in 2019 and David Buchanan in the seventh round in 2010. Gaddis is playing for Cleveland’s Double-A team. Buchanan reached the major leagues with the Phillies in 2014 and is pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization.
About the Author