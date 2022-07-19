Georgia State shortstop Griffin Cheney drafted in ninth round

Cheney, from Johns Creek and a graduate of Northview High School, was a five-year letter winner and a four-year starter for the Panthers. He finished with a career batting average of .301 with 22 home runs, 21 over the final two seasons. He made 174 career starts, most of them at shortstop.

In 2022, Cheney was named first-team All-Southeast Region by ABCA Rawlings and second-team All-Sun Belt. He was fourth in the league with 16 home runs, the fifth most in program history. He batted .350 with 38 RBIs, 47 runs scored, 33 walks, 12 stolen bases and a .445 on-base percentage.