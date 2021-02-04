X

Georgia State reschedules basketball game for Tuesday

Georgia State Panthers basketball clipboard.
Credit: Georgia State Athletics

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State and South Alabama will play a make-up game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The teams will meet at the GSU Sports Arena to make up one of their two games that were scheduled for Jan. 29-30 but were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The other game was canceled by the decision to make up only one game.

Previously, Georgia State postponed games set for Jan. 8-9 at Troy. A make-up date was set for the one of the games, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in Troy, Ala., but the other was canceled.

Georgia State is awaiting word on three other postponed games: home games against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 15) and Appalachian State (that were to be played Friday and Saturday of this week). No information on potential make-up dates has been released.

The Panthers (8-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) last played Jan. 23, a 74-61 loss at Appalachian State.

