Georgia State reschedules basketball game for Tuesday

The teams will meet at the GSU Sports Arena to make up one of their two games that were scheduled for Jan. 29-30 but were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The other game was canceled by the decision to make up only one game.

Previously, Georgia State postponed games set for Jan. 8-9 at Troy. A make-up date was set for the one of the games, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in Troy, Ala., but the other was canceled.