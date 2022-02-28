Hamburger icon
Georgia State lands two on All-Sun Belt team

Georgia State's Corey Allen (left) and Kane Williams have been selected to the third unit of the All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Credit: Georgia State

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Georgia State seniors Kane Williams and Corey Allen have been selected to the third unit of the All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and is shooting 81.1% from the free-throw line. He was a second-team all-conference selection in 2019-20. He is the school’s career leader in games played, starts, wins, free throws attempted and made, and is No. 3 all time in points.

ExploreGeorgia State extends win streak in final game at GSU Sports Arena

Allen leads the team with 13.5 points, including a team-best 53 3-pointers, and 3.7 rebounds. He was a third-team selection last season.

Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Texas State’s Terrence Johnson was named Coach of the Year. Georgia Southern’s Elijah McCadden was named Sixth Man of the Year.

The teams were chosen by a vote of the league’s 12 coaches.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

