Georgia State lands two on All-Sun Belt team

Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and is shooting 81.1% from the free-throw line. He was a second-team all-conference selection in 2019-20. He is the school’s career leader in games played, starts, wins, free throws attempted and made, and is No. 3 all time in points.

Explore Georgia State extends win streak in final game at GSU Sports Arena

Allen leads the team with 13.5 points, including a team-best 53 3-pointers, and 3.7 rebounds. He was a third-team selection last season.