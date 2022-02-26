Hamburger icon
Georgia State extends win streak in final game at GSU Sports Arena

Georgia State coach Rob Lanier's basketball team will play its final game in the venerable GSU Sports Arena on Friday. The team is scheduled to move into a new arena next season.

Credit: Benjamin Adams

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Georgia State closed out its run in the GSU Sports Arena Friday with a 65-58 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette Friday in its regular-season finale.

The seven-point win was the seventh straight for the Panthers, who finished the regular season with a 15-10 record. Georgia State rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for the win and Jalen Thomas’ 16 points led three Panthers in double figures.

The Sports Arena opened in 1973 and has hosted everything from the badminton competition in the 1996 Summer Olympics to a couple of conference tournaments. It’s where Lefty Driesell brought the team into the national spotlight – earning the right to have the court named in his honor – and where Ron Hunter elevated the program even further. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Georgia State is 121-29 at home.

Georgia State will move into the new $80 million Convocation Center for the 2022-23 season. The arena will seat 7,500 for basketball – more than twice the capacity of the existing arena.

AJC Sports
