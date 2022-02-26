Georgia State extends win streak in final game at GSU Sports Arena

The seven-point win was the seventh straight for the Panthers, who finished the regular season with a 15-10 record. Georgia State rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for the win and Jalen Thomas’ 16 points led three Panthers in double figures.

The Sports Arena opened in 1973 and has hosted everything from the badminton competition in the 1996 Summer Olympics to a couple of conference tournaments. It’s where Lefty Driesell brought the team into the national spotlight – earning the right to have the court named in his honor – and where Ron Hunter elevated the program even further. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Georgia State is 121-29 at home.