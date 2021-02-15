Georgia State has another men’s basketball game cancelled

The Georgia State men’s basketball program has paused all team activities due to COVID-19 contact tracing following the Panthers’ game last Thursday. A member of the Georgia Southern program tested positive the day after Georgia State’s 79-75 victory.
According to Georgia State, at the present time no members of its team have tested positive for COVID-19. However due to not having enough eligible players available to play, the Panthers’ game at Troy scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled and will not be made up.
All activities will be paused for a minimum of seven days and those effected will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines.
Georgia State is next scheduled to face Troy at home this Friday and Saturday.