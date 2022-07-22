Georgia State center Malik Sumter makes Rimington Award watch list

Sumter, a 6-foot-1, 285-pound super senior from Irmo, S.C., is a four-year starter and a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection. He has started 41 consecutive games and helped the Panthers average 222 yards rushing per game since he joined the starting lineup in 2018.

He was team captain in 2021 and named second-team all-conference for the No. 8-rated running attack in FBS. He was honorable-mention all-conference in 2019 and 2020.