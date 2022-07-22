ajc logo
Georgia State center Malik Sumter makes Rimington Award watch list

Georgia State center Malik Sumter has been named to the 2022 Rimington Award's preseason watchlist. (Photo - Rich Von Bilberstein)

Georgia State center Malik Sumter has been named to the 2022 Rimington Award's preseason watchlist. (Photo - Rich Von Bilberstein)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia State’s Malik Sumter was named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in Division I.

Sumter, a 6-foot-1, 285-pound super senior from Irmo, S.C., is a four-year starter and a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection. He has started 41 consecutive games and helped the Panthers average 222 yards rushing per game since he joined the starting lineup in 2018.

He was team captain in 2021 and named second-team all-conference for the No. 8-rated running attack in FBS. He was honorable-mention all-conference in 2019 and 2020.

Earlier this week running backs Tucker Gregg and Jamyest were named to the preseason watchlist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

Georgia State begins the season Sept. 3 at South Carolina.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

