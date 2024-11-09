Georgia State can’t overcome slow start in loss to Mississippi State

Georgia State (1-1) got 15 points from preseason All-Sun Belt pick Toneari Lane. Cesare Edwards added 13 points and six rebounds, Zarique Nutter had 11 points and Nick McMullen had 10 points and six rebounds.

The same four players also scored double figures in the season opener against Ball State.

Mississippi State improved to 5-0 all-time against Georgia State. The last time the teams played in 2021, the Georgia State bus broke down in Alabama on the way home after a 79-50 loss. The Panthers bonded around that incident and went on to win the Sun Belt Conference and qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia State trailed by four points (17-13) after Edwards scored in the paint at 10:52. But on the next trip down the floor the Panthers were assessed a Flagrant 1 foul, which Mississippi State used to spark a 7-0 run.

The Bulldogs built on that momentum during a 15-1 run, completed on back-to-back fast-break buckets, for a 32-14 lead at 6:08. Mississippi State led 47-25 at halftime.

“They turned up the intensity and we couldn’t match it,” Hayes said. “I thought our guys played hard and never quit. Our team will never quit. We just ran into a buzz saw.”

Georgia State went on a 12-2 run to start the second half and cut the lead to 49-37 at 16:27, forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout and regroup. Mississippi State then outscored Georgia State 13-2 to regain a 62-39 lead. Georgia State never got closer than 21 points the rest of the way.

Josh Hubbard, named to the preseason watchlist for the Wooden Award, shot 6-for-11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, with six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes to lead the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State (2-0) had five players in double figures: Riley Kugel with 14 points, including two slams, Kanye Clary with 11 points and six assists, Claudell Harris Jr. with 10 points and three assists, and R.J. Melendez with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 62% in the first half and led by as many as 24 points. They finished at 58.3%, making 42 of 72 shots, including ten 3-pointers. Mississippi State scored 54 points in the paint and 30 points off the fast break.

Georgia State is off until Wednesday when it travels to play Jacksonville State.