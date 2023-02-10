Missed free throws costly as Georgia State absorbs another close loss

Old Dominion fouled Odom with 2.9 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but Essien ended up with rebound as the horn sounded.

The free throw issues sullied an otherwise fine game by Odom, who scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting with four rebounds and five assists. Ja’Heim Hudson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and two blocks and Jamaine Mann had 12 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Old Dominion (15-10, 7-6) got 16 points from Tyreek Scott-Grayson -- eight of them coming in the final seven minutes after top defender Collin Moore fouled out. Moore had been marking him effectively for most of the game. The Monarchs also added 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Mekhi Long.

“I feel like we played really hard and coming back in that last little stretch, that showed our will and our fight,” Mann said. “I’m never going to quit. We’re going to get ready for the next one, watch a lot of film and try to get better.”

Georgia State trailed 29-22 at the break, but tied the game on a 9-2 run to start the second half. From there the margin never got wider than six points.

“We just play hard,” Hudson said. “Even when we’re down or things aren’t going our way, we just try to stay together and play hard. That’s what it was.”

Georgia State completes its four-game homestand on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Marshall, the team that routed the Panthers 103-65 on Jan. 28.