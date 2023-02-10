X
Dark Mode Toggle

Missed free throws costly as Georgia State absorbs another close loss

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Georgia State has lost a game this season on a half-court buzzer beater, but Thursday’s latest loss to Old Dominion may be just as painful.

The Panthers fell short at the free throw line, missing four in the final minute and dropping a 63-60 decision to the Monarchs at the GSU Convocation Center.

“It was a gut-wrenching fashion the way we lost,” Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes said. “I do think our guys played hard, we’ve just got to play a little smarter.”

Georgia State (10-15, 3-10 Sun Belt) had a 53-52 lead when Old Dominion scored seven straight points and led 59-53 with 2:57 remaining. The Panthers responded and twice got to within a point on two occasions, leaving Dwon Odom on the line for two shots with 36.4 seconds left.

Odom, an 81.2% free throw shooter, missed two to leave GSU trailing by a point. Old Dominion capitalized and pushed the margin to three points when reserve Imo Essien connected on a falling-away jumper as the time clock neared its expiration. There were only six seconds left.

Old Dominion fouled Odom with 2.9 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but Essien ended up with rebound as the horn sounded.

The free throw issues sullied an otherwise fine game by Odom, who scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting with four rebounds and five assists. Ja’Heim Hudson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and two blocks and Jamaine Mann had 12 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Old Dominion (15-10, 7-6) got 16 points from Tyreek Scott-Grayson -- eight of them coming in the final seven minutes after top defender Collin Moore fouled out. Moore had been marking him effectively for most of the game. The Monarchs also added 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Mekhi Long.

“I feel like we played really hard and coming back in that last little stretch, that showed our will and our fight,” Mann said. “I’m never going to quit. We’re going to get ready for the next one, watch a lot of film and try to get better.”

Georgia State trailed 29-22 at the break, but tied the game on a 9-2 run to start the second half. From there the margin never got wider than six points.

“We just play hard,” Hudson said. “Even when we’re down or things aren’t going our way, we just try to stay together and play hard. That’s what it was.”

Georgia State completes its four-game homestand on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Marshall, the team that routed the Panthers 103-65 on Jan. 28.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline13m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
15h ago

Harrison Butker is hoping for a Georgia Tech football revival
11h ago

Harrison Butker is hoping for a Georgia Tech football revival
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

McDonough Union Grove blitzes McDonough Eagles Landing in dominating victory
1h ago
Greenville Homeschool outlasts Augusta Homeschool in topsy-turvy battle
1h ago
Bartlett rains down on Fairburn Arlington Christian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
5h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top