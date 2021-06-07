Georgia Gwinnett College baseball wins NAIA World Series

Hunter Dollander earned the win as the right-hander struck out nine and scattered five hits across seven innings. Dollander (12-1) was named the World Series’ Most Valuable Player.

“It is surreal to end my career as a national champion, Dollander said. “Everybody trusted me to get the job done. I just wanted to go out and compete to give my team a chance. Having early run support helped ease the nerves and settle into the game. I was able to spot my fastball anywhere I wanted. That allowed me to throw my breaking ball off the same (motion) locations.”

Livingston Morris, Austin Bates, Harvey and Dollander were named to the all-tournament team. Bates earned the Charles Berry Hustle Award and Howell took home the Gold Glove award.

GGC won 22 of its last 23 games of the season and entered postseason play ranked No. 6 in the final poll of the regular season.

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has now won 14 NAIA national championship, including the third during the 2021 spring athletic season. The college’s men’s and women’s tennis teams won national titles in May.