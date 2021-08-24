Georgia turns focus to lineup, plans for No. 3 Clemson

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: Probably the biggest question mark coming into camp, the Bulldogs appear to have settled into a starting five for Clemson. They are LT Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325, Sr.); LG Justin Shaffer (6-4, 330, Sr.), C Sedrick Van Pran (6-4, 310, RFr.), RG Tate Ratledge (6-6, 320, RFr.) and RT Warren McClendon (6-4, 300, So.). It won’t necessarily stay that way.

Role players: Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones has had a strong camp and could back up either tackle. Likewise, junior Warren Ericson, who was slated to start at center before breaking his left (snapping) hand in the second practice of camp, is participating in a club cast now. He could play either guard and has been practicing snapping with his right hand. Junior Owen Condon will be in the mix at guard if healthy. Freshman Jared Wilson has been the surprise of the group and will see action this season.

Quote: “We’ve really settled into the five that are repping with the 1s. … I feel good about our depth at offensive line and we still have time to determine who the starters will be. But it’s not like we’re out there doing musical chairs.” – Smart

RECEIVERS

Starters: The position most questioned by fans, Georgia’s wideouts actually have rounded quite nicely into form. Sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has reasserted himself as the No. 1 split end, where he backed up George Pickens last season. Returning starters Kearis Jackson (knee) and Jermaine Burton (ankle) are now healthy and set to go at slot and flanker, respectively.

Role players: Sophomore speedster Arian Smith, redshirt freshman Justin Robinson and freshman Adonai “A.D.” Mitchell are definitely in the plans. Freshman Ladd McConkey could play as well. Dominick Blaylock, survivor of two ACL reconstructions, will eventually. So, we’re told, will heralded transfer Arik Gilbert.

Quote: “Each one of those guys has had a tough, physical, competitive camp. … All three have a different skill set and are all three competitors. They continue to grow and are all in that receiver rotation. – Smart on Rosemy-Jacksaint, Robinson and Smith.

TIGHT END

Starters: Injuries really hurt this position. Junior John FitzPatrick and sophomore Darnell Washington both were going to play a lot. Now both have been sidelined with foot injuries. FitzPatrick has returned but is not 100 percent. It looks like the 6-7, 265-pound Washington won’t play against Clemson.

Role players: Georgia is in good hands with third-year sophomores Ryland Goede and Brett Seither. But the talk of camp has been the spectacularly versatile play of freshman Brock Bowers. Coordinator Todd Monken has drawn up some stuff specifically for this 6-4, 230-pound athlete from Napa, Calif.

Quote: “He’s accelerated his learning. He’s competitive, he works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. So we’ve got to find a way to use his skillset.” – Smart on Bowers

RUNNING BACK

Starters: The loyalty, overall durability and solid play in camp of Zamir While and James Cook will be rewarded in the first game, and possibly beyond that. But Monken has made it clear that they’re looking for more explosivity out of the position. So, those two are going to have to produce to hold back a bunch of talented young backs.

Role players: It seems almost a disservice to label sophomore Kendall Milton or Kenny McIntosh as backups. That is, however, going to be their role out of the gate. That won’t last if they spring some long runs. Meanwhile, sophomore Daijun Edwards was surprisingly productive last year. All deserve snaps. Proficiency catching the ball and in pass protection will earn time on the field.

Quote: “We’ve got an excellent group of running backs and all five can play here. Dell (McGee) does a great job of keeping those guys fresh. They’ve been pretty selfless in terms of understanding that it probably benefits them to not have all the wear-and-tear on them. But, obviously, we have to become more explosive in the run game.” -- Monken

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Junior JT Daniels has had a solid camp and has endeared himself to teammates both by sharing his NIL wealth and with his apparent penchant for trash-talking to Georgia’s No. 1 defense. The battle therein reportedly has given Daniels even more confidence heading into his fifth start for the Bulldogs.

Role players: Redshirt freshman Carson Beck has been QB2 throughout camp. But fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett, with 25 games and 17 starts in his career, is the Bulldogs’ most experienced quarterback and very likely would be called on in an emergency situation. Both Beck and freshman Brock Vandagriff have displayed tremendous upside.

Quote: “First, he is more comfortable with our players. Second is he’s very, very comfortable with the offense and changing things at the line of scrimmage and doing things that are player-controlled. He likes to be involved and he’s got greater command of what we want done.” – Monken on Daniels

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: First on the field will be seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt at the tackles, then either sophomore Jalen Carter or junior Travon Walker at defensive end. It really doesn’t matter because Georgia is deep and specialized along the defensive front.

Role players: There is strength here in numbers and combinations. Mature backups await their chance, such as senior Tramel Walthour, third-year sophomores Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell and Bill Norton and true sophomores Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. True freshman Jonathan Jefferson was turning heads early in camp. The Bulldogs also will have graduate Julian Rochester at their disposal for a sixth season. Coming off a second knee surgery last October, he has 51 games and 20 starts under his belt. So, he’ll make a difference when he’s cleared to go.

Quote: “Going against Jalen, JD, Devonte, Travon Walker, Tramel Walthour, those guys are warriors. It really helps you because, honestly, it makes you hone in on your technique. You really have to play sound technique football, because if you mess one thing up, it might be the end of it for you.” – Freshman center Sedrick Van Pran

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Starters: Nakobe Dean had one spot wrapped up even in the spring when he was recovering from offseason labrum surgery. He played the last eight games with the shoulder injured last season and still led the team with 71 tackles. Now he’s well. Junior Quay Walker was set to start beside him but has been sidelined on and off throughout camp. There is little dropoff, however, to senior Channing Tindall, who will be sharing reps at both spots anyway. A solid three-way rotation.

Role players: This is a position where there are many forgotten faces, such as Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis, who have had good camps. But Georgia has recruited hard at this position and it has shown in practice. At different times, freshmen Smael Mondon, Chaz Chambliss and Jamon Dumon-Johnson have shined.

Quote: “Nakobe is certainly a big-time signal caller for us, but I’m excited to see Quay Walker and Channing Tindall as well. And we’ve got some young guys who are really coming up and doing a great job also. But Nakobe is having a good fall so far and he knows that we have high expectations for him. But nobody has higher expectations for Nakobe Dean than Nakobe Dean, I promise you that.” – Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Starters: Nolan Smith and/or Adam Anderson will start and get most of the snaps. Both come into season wanting to prove they can be every-down OLBs, whether setting the edge or rushing the passer from it. Azeez Ojulari did both well last season and parlayed it into a second-round NFL draft selection. The evolution of offenses mean the strongside “Sam” position has almost disappeared from use. Only the “Jack” gets on the field most of the time these days, so the battle for reps there will stay intense all season.

Role players: Georgia has recruited so well here that it almost doesn’t miss the multi-talented Jermaine Johnson, who transferred to FSU. Former 5-star Robert Beal returned for his final season, and 2020 5-star Mekhail “MJ” Sherman is finally healthy and thriving. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are working Chambliss, Xavian Sorey and Mondon both inside and outside. A wealth of talent awaits in the wings.

Quote: “There’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so.” – Lanning

SECONDARY

Starters: Georgia is set with Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick at one corner and senior Ameer Speed or redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo at the other. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith have locked down the safety positions. Latavious Brini outlasted Tykee Smith to win the star/nickelback position by default. Smith’s foot injury last week decrease the Bulldogs’ down-and-distance options at that particular spot. He was the coverage specialist of the duo.

Role players: There has been no more intense competition in camp than in the defensive backfield. Speed and Ringo remain neck-and-neck. Jalen Kimber is the next corner in the game and could work some at star. DBs coach Jahmile Addae has been thrilled with his four freshman additions, especially the late-arriving Kamari Lassiter and early enrollee Nyland Green. But experienced depth is just not available. Senior William Poole is going to have to help out at both star and safety and cross-training has been required for virtually every DB. Smith will be back eventually, but apparently not for Clemson.

Quote: “DK and Kelee and Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber bring us the most experience (at cornerback). Kamari is obviously the youngest, but he’s worked all over the place. The guy’s played almost every position on the field. He’s a bright young player and has good instincts. We’ve got to find a home spot for him to get him more reps and ready to play. And I feel really good about the play of Brini.” – Smart