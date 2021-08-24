Bulldogs defense largely set for opener against Clemson

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: First on the field will be seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt at the tackles, then either sophomore Jalen Carter or junior Travon Walker at defensive end. It really doesn’t matter because Georgia is deep and specialized along the defensive front.

Role players: There is strength here in numbers and combinations. Mature backups await their chance, such as senior Tramel Walthour, third-year sophomores Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell and Bill Norton and true sophomores Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. True freshman Jonathan Jefferson was turning heads early in camp. The Bulldogs also will have graduate Julian Rochester at their disposal for a sixth season. Coming off a second knee surgery last October, he has 51 games and 20 starts under his belt. So, he’ll make a difference when he’s cleared to go.

Quote: “Going against Jalen, JD, Devonte, Travon Walker, Tramel Walthour, those guys are warriors. It really helps you because, honestly, it makes you hone in on your technique. You really have to play sound technique football, because if you mess one thing up, it might be the end of it for you.” – Freshman center Sedrick Van Pran

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

Starters: Nakobe Dean had one spot wrapped up even in the spring when he was recovering from offseason labrum surgery. He played the last eight games with the shoulder injured last season and still led the team with 71 tackles. Now he’s well. Junior Quay Walker was set to start beside him but has been sidelined on and off throughout camp. There is little dropoff, however, to senior Channing Tindall, who will be sharing reps at both spots anyway. A solid three-way rotation.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) readies for a play against Cincinnati during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Role players: This is a position where there are many forgotten faces, such as Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis, who have had good camps. But Georgia has recruited hard at this position and it has shown in practice. At different times, freshmen Smael Mondon, Chaz Chambliss and Jamon Dumon-Johnson have shined.

Quote: “Nakobe is certainly a big-time signal caller for us, but I’m excited to see Quay Walker and Channing Tindall as well. And we’ve got some young guys who are really coming up and doing a great job also. But Nakobe is having a good fall so far and he knows that we have high expectations for him. But nobody has higher expectations for Nakobe Dean than Nakobe Dean, I promise you that.” – Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Starters: Nolan Smith and/or Adam Anderson will start and get most of the snaps. Both come into season wanting to prove they can be every-down OLBs, whether setting the edge or rushing the passer from it. Azeez Ojulari did both well last season and parlayed it into a second-round NFL draft selection. The evolution of offenses mean the strongside “Sam” position has almost disappeared from use. Only the “Jack” gets on the field most of the time these days, so the battle for reps there will stay intense all season.

Georgia linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) lines up for a play against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Role players: Georgia has recruited so well here that it almost doesn’t miss the multi-talented Jermaine Johnson, who transferred to FSU. Former 5-star Robert Beal returned for his final season, and 2020 5-star Mekhail “MJ” Sherman is finally healthy and thriving. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are working Chambliss, Xavian Sorey and Mondon both inside and outside. A wealth of talent awaits in the wings.

Quote: “There’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so.” – Lanning

SECONDARY

Starters: Georgia is set with Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick at one corner and senior Ameer Speed or redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo at the other. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith have locked down the safety positions. Latavious Brini outlasted Tykee Smith to win the star/nickelback position by default. Smith’s foot injury last week decrease the Bulldogs’ down-and-distance options at that particular spot. He was the coverage specialist of the duo.

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) runs a drill during the Bulldogs' practice session Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Athens.

Role players: There has been no more intense competition in camp than in the defensive backfield. Speed and Ringo remain neck-and-neck. Jalen Kimber is the next corner in the game and could work some at star. DBs coach Jahmile Addae has been thrilled with his four freshman additions, especially the late-arriving Kamari Lassiter and early enrollee Nyland Green. But experienced depth is just not available. Senior William Poole is going to have to help out at both star and safety and cross-training has been required for virtually every DB. Smith will be back eventually, but apparently not for Clemson.

Quote: “DK and Kelee and Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber bring us the most experience (at cornerback). Kamari is obviously the youngest, but he’s worked all over the place. The guy’s played almost every position on the field. He’s a bright young player and has good instincts. We’ve got to find a home spot for him to get him more reps and ready to play. And I feel really good about the play of Brini.” – Smart