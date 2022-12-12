Winning earns Kirby Smart, Georgia coaches substantial bonuses

In July, Smart signed a 10-year contract worth $112.5 million. He will receive $10.25 million in this first year, then receive automatic escalators each year going forward for an average of $11.25 million per season.

The contract, brokered by his Memphis-based agent Jimmy Sexton, made Smart the highest-paid college football coach in the country at the time. Alabama coach Nick Saban ($11.7M) and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ($11.5M) each received raises since then to put them back in front.

Last year, when the Bulldogs made a run to the school’s first national championship in 41 years, Smart earned performance bonuses totaling $1.6 million.

Georgia’s 10 assistant coaches also have earned bonuses totaling more than $1.5 million so far for the team’s accomplishments. Winning the SEC championship was worth 20% of each coach’s base salary. Reaching the playoff is worth another 25%, and that goes up to 30% for winning the semifinal and 40% for winning the national title.

