Kirby Smart surpasses bonus cap with Georgia’s national championship

Winning the national championship was worth more than $1 million to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. In fact, Smart earned a total of $1.8 million in bonus for the Bulldog’s season and championship run. However, according to his contract, Smart’s cumulative bonuses are capped at $1.6 million in addition to his salary.
According to Smart’s 35-page contract, signed in 2016 and amended in 2018, the coach receives bonuses for playing in the SEC Championship ($150,000), earning a spot in the College Football Playoff ($500,000), winning SEC coach of the year ($50,00) and winning the national semifinal with an Orange Bowl win over Michigan ($100,000), Smart totaled $800,000.
Monday’s victory over Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game was worth $1 million. Smart’s contract states that his bonuses are cumulative but capped at $1.6 million.
Smart was due to make $7 million this year before bonuses, part of a seven-year deal that will pay him $49 million in salary through the 2024 season.
Smart’s 10 assistant coaches did pretty well, too. Winning the national title meant a bonus worth 55% of their salary.
