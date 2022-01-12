Kirby Smart surpasses bonus cap with Georgia’s national championship

According to Smart’s 35-page contract, signed in 2016 and amended in 2018, the coach receives bonuses for playing in the SEC Championship ($150,000), earning a spot in the College Football Playoff ($500,000), winning SEC coach of the year ($50,00) and winning the national semifinal with an Orange Bowl win over Michigan ($100,000), Smart totaled $800,000.

Monday’s victory over Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game was worth $1 million. Smart’s contract states that his bonuses are cumulative but capped at $1.6 million.