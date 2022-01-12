Hamburger icon
Kirby Smart surpasses bonus cap with Georgia’s national championship

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kisses the trophy while Zamir White (from left) Jamaree Salyer, Nakobe Dean and quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrate on stage winning the College Football Playoff Championship game over Alabama on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Winning the national championship was worth more than $1 million to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. In fact, Smart earned a total of $1.8 million in bonus for the Bulldog’s season and championship run. However, according to his contract, Smart’s cumulative bonuses are capped at $1.6 million in addition to his salary.

According to Smart’s 35-page contract, signed in 2016 and amended in 2018, the coach receives bonuses for playing in the SEC Championship ($150,000), earning a spot in the College Football Playoff ($500,000), winning SEC coach of the year ($50,00) and winning the national semifinal with an Orange Bowl win over Michigan ($100,000), Smart totaled $800,000.

Monday’s victory over Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game was worth $1 million. Smart’s contract states that his bonuses are cumulative but capped at $1.6 million.

Smart was due to make $7 million this year before bonuses, part of a seven-year deal that will pay him $49 million in salary through the 2024 season.

Smart’s 10 assistant coaches did pretty well, too. Winning the national title meant a bonus worth 55% of their salary.

About the Author

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
