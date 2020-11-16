Muschamp’s firing by South Carolina pits Kirby Smart vs. pal Mike Bobo

Smart and Bobo (UGA ’97) are even closer. While Smart and Muschamp played only one season together at Georgia, he and Bobo were together for four years in Athens. And they knew each other well before that as sons of coaches at rival high schools in Bainbridge and Thomasville.

Bobo and Smart coached together for one year at Georgia when Smart was the running backs coach and Bobo the quarterbacks coach. But they haven’t since.

Smart admitted that he spoke to Bobo after Bobo was fired as Colorado State’s head coach last December. But he never specified if it was about a position on Georgia’s staff. At the time, the Bulldogs did not have an opening for a full-time assistant other than offensive line. Muschamp announced Bobo’s hire as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator on Dec. 10.

Smart hired Todd Monken as Georgia’s new offensive coordinator in January.

The timing of the Gamecocks' moves pits Smart against Bobo as head coaches for the first time in their careers. It’s not something Smart wanted to spend even a second thinking about on Monday.

“It’s not for me to decide,” he snapped. “I’m worried about Mississippi State.”

What happens this offseason regarding the Gamecocks' staff is going to be intriguing though. As might be expected with a UGA alum in charge, there are a lot of Georgia connections on Muschamp’s staff that might be looking for work. Among them are wide receivers coach Joe Cox and director of football operations George Wynn, both UGA football lettermen, as well as former Bulldogs' defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

As for Muschamp, it’s unlikely that he would join Georgia’s staff. Not only has he been a head coach now for nine of the last 10 years, but he also will be the beneficiary of $13.7 million buyout from South Carolina.