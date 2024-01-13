Will Muschamp moves to analyst role, UGA hires Travaris Robinson

Florida coaches, from left, D.J. Durkin-defensive coordinator, coach Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson-defensive backs coach watch their team against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Will Muschamp, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is stepping aside to become a defensive analyst, and UGA hired Travaris Robinson to replace him.

Robinson had been on former coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama since January 2022 as cornerbacks coach. He spent one season coaching defensive backs at Miami before that. From 2016-19, Robinson was defensive coordinator at South Carolina. He is a former Auburn player.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a news release. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.”

Robinson coached at Florida from 2011-14, working under Muschamp, who was Florida’s head coach during those four seasons.

According to UGA, Muschamp made the decision to transition to the analyst role so that he could spend more time with his family. Will’s son, Whit, signed in December to play at Vanderbilt. He will be a freshman quarterback next season. Muschamp’s other son, Jackson, is a junior walk-on quarterback at Georgia. He saw the first action of his college career in the Orange Bowl in Georgia’s 63-3 victory against Florida State. He carried one time for 14 yards.

