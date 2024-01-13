Will Muschamp moves to analyst role, UGA hires Travaris Robinson

Will Muschamp, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is stepping aside to become a defensive analyst, and UGA hired Travaris Robinson to replace him.

Robinson had been on former coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama since January 2022 as cornerbacks coach. He spent one season coaching defensive backs at Miami before that. From 2016-19, Robinson was defensive coordinator at South Carolina. He is a former Auburn player.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a news release. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.”