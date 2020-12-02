Who is Josh Brooks, Georgia’s interim athletic director?

But Brooks definitely is a strong candidate. McGarity lured him back to Athens twice, once when he was set to go to work at Florida State and again after he’d left to be AD at Division III’s Millsaps College and then the No. 2 man at Louisiana-Monroe.

The fact that the Bulldogs trotted out Brooks for a Zoom call with media Wednesday reflects the confidence UGA has in him to do the job.

“We got him back again because we knew he was a vital part of our program,” said McGarity, who first hired Brooks as assistant AD for internal operations in 2012. “When he wasn’t here, we really missed his enthusiasm. He was like a pied piper; he had a lot of followers. Great leaders have a lot of followers, and he was able to cultivate a large group of student workers and others that just enjoyed being around him. His personality was contagious, and we really missed that. He’s brought that back to our program and is very popular among the staff. He’s just wired the right way.”

Brooks was brought to Athens by former football coach Mark Richt, who hired him as director of football operations in 2008. Holding a degree in kinesiology from LSU at the time, Brooks completed his master’s degree in sport management from UGA while in that role. All three of his sons with his wife, Lillie, were born in Athens, twins Jackson and James in 2009 and Davis in 2012.

Brooks made it clear that he very much wants the permanent job and said he feels well-qualified for it.

“I’ve been young in my career as I’ve advanced,” he said. “I am young, but I have 20-plus years in college athletics and I have seen athletics at every level, small schools, big schools, and worked as a student assistant and grad-assistant coach and in football operations. So, I’ve had the coaching side of it and I’ve worked in the administrative side of it. … I’ve had a wide range of experience, and I feel ready and confident for this responsibility.”

Brooks would definitely bring a younger sensibility to the position. He’s very active on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and said he would continue to be so as Georgia’s AD. He said his corporate philosophy aligns with Chick-fil-A and Disney in that he’s always hoping to enhance the “fan experience.”

“I think we’ve made great strides in that regard the last few years,” Brooks said. “This has been a year, with reduced capacity, that we’ve been able to really focus on that and take our time to greet people and treat them right. … We’re trying to create an environment and culture of great customer service, of treating people the right way, because at the end of the day … this is escapism.”

As for the other side of the job, which includes the hiring and firing of coaches and balancing budgets, Brooks said he believes McGarity has prepared him for that by closely involving him in those processes the past several years.

“I can’t tell you how much confidence those experiences have given me moving forward, the knowledge of seeing how a program works A to Z,” Brooks said. “So, of course, I’d love the opportunity. It’s anyone’s dream that’s in administration to be a Power 5 AD.”

For now, at least, Brooks has achieved that.